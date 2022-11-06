Maiar DEX Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. Maiar DEX has a market cap of $334.51 million and approximately $101,070.00 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar. One Maiar DEX token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maiar DEX Profile

Maiar DEX (MEX) is a token. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @maiarexchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/maiarexchange. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official website is maiar.exchange.

Buying and Selling Maiar DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “Maiar DEX (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. Maiar DEX has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Maiar DEX is 0.00005484 USD and is down -5.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $206,814.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://maiar.exchange/.”

