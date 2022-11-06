Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.77-1.84 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.76. Marriott International also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.51-$6.58 EPS.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of Marriott International stock traded up $2.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $148.96. 3,342,959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,005,983. Marriott International has a 1 year low of $131.01 and a 1 year high of $195.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $150.52 and a 200-day moving average of $155.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on MAR. Cowen cut their price objective on Marriott International to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Marriott International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Marriott International to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut Marriott International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Marriott International from $164.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $176.43.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

Institutional Trading of Marriott International

In related news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total transaction of $2,220,715.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,295,972.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Marriott International by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 44,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,017,000 after buying an additional 10,053 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Marriott International by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 2nd quarter worth about $426,000. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Marriott International by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Marriott International by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 22,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after buying an additional 10,339 shares during the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

