Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.51-6.58 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47. Marriott International also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.51-$6.58 EPS.

Marriott International Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ MAR traded up $2.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $148.96. 3,342,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,005,983. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. Marriott International has a fifty-two week low of $131.01 and a fifty-two week high of $195.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on MAR. StockNews.com lowered Marriott International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Marriott International to $183.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank raised Marriott International from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Marriott International from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Marriott International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $176.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total value of $2,220,715.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,295,972.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MAR. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the first quarter worth about $97,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Marriott International by 625.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $285,000. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

