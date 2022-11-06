Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.51-6.58 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47. Marriott International also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.51-$6.58 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MAR shares. TheStreet upgraded Marriott International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Marriott International to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Marriott International from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International to $183.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $150.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $176.43.

Marriott International Trading Up 1.7 %

Marriott International stock traded up $2.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $148.96. The stock had a trading volume of 3,342,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,005,983. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.62. Marriott International has a twelve month low of $131.01 and a twelve month high of $195.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.57.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Marriott International

In other news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total value of $2,220,715.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,295,972.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 1,066.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,684 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International in the 1st quarter worth $93,221,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Marriott International by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 601,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,659,000 after buying an additional 251,534 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 101.3% during the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 343,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,346,000 after acquiring an additional 172,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 30.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 463,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,457,000 after acquiring an additional 107,580 shares in the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

