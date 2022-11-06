MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.75-2.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.82. MDU Resources Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.75-$1.90 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on MDU. Citigroup increased their price objective on MDU Resources Group to $31.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America lowered MDU Resources Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on MDU Resources Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

MDU Resources Group Stock Performance

Shares of MDU Resources Group stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.00. The company had a trading volume of 905,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,756. MDU Resources Group has a one year low of $24.92 and a one year high of $32.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.72.

MDU Resources Group Announces Dividend

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.14). MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. MDU Resources Group’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a $0.2175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.41%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MDU Resources Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in MDU Resources Group by 12.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,468,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $415,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,930 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in MDU Resources Group by 55.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,852,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,372,000 after purchasing an additional 659,078 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in MDU Resources Group by 98.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,030,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,461,000 after purchasing an additional 509,900 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in MDU Resources Group by 47.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 843,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,756,000 after purchasing an additional 271,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in MDU Resources Group by 24.8% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 810,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,615,000 after purchasing an additional 161,104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.