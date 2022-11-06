MELD Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $77.01 Million (MELD)

MELD (MELD) traded 18.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 6th. In the last seven days, MELD has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. MELD has a total market cap of $77.01 million and approximately $126,333.00 worth of MELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MELD token can now be purchased for $0.0226 or 0.00000107 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003261 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000288 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000358 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.45 or 0.00596901 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,586.70 or 0.31091600 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000289 BTC.

About MELD

MELD’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,403,431,138 tokens. MELD’s official Twitter account is @meld_labs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MELD is https://reddit.com/r/meld_labs/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for MELD is medium.com/meld-labs. The official website for MELD is www.meld.com.

MELD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MELD (MELD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Cardano platform. MELD has a current supply of 4,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MELD is 0.02765052 USD and is up 23.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $118,465.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meld.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MELD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

