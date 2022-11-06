Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. Trims Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lessened its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,000 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 7,648.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 79,502 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 78,476 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Visa during the first quarter worth $32,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Visa during the first quarter worth $35,000. Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 7.1% in the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in Visa during the second quarter valued at $44,000. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on V. StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Visa from $254.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.14.

Insider Activity

Visa Price Performance

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $196.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $372.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $235.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $192.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.40.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 21.46%.

Visa announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit-card processor to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

