Meridian Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 93.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,571 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.4% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 4,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Humankind Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 51.8% during the second quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 15,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 5,196 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 13.4% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 28.0% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 410,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,127,000 after buying an additional 89,726 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 0.9% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 23,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Up 2.0 %

MDLZ opened at $63.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.82. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.72 and a twelve month high of $69.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Mondelez International

Several research firms recently commented on MDLZ. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.36.

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

