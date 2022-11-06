Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Stock Position Raised by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,697 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $6,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of META. MBA Advisors LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth about $229,000. Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its position in Meta Platforms by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 37,281 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,011,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares during the last quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. grew its position in Meta Platforms by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 15,426 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 8,967 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV grew its position in Meta Platforms by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 654,904 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $105,603,000 after purchasing an additional 39,427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of META traded up $1.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.79. 55,638,061 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,511,800. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $136.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.64. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $353.83. The stock has a market cap of $240.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Several research analysts have commented on META shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $196.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.15.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.75, for a total transaction of $57,712.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,763,956.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.75, for a total transaction of $57,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,763,956.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total transaction of $220,571.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,646,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,934 shares of company stock worth $8,437,476 in the last 90 days. 13.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

