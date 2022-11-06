MetaMUI Trading Up 0.9% Over Last 7 Days (MMUI)

MetaMUI (MMUI) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 6th. MetaMUI has a market capitalization of $95.02 million and approximately $290,182.00 worth of MetaMUI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MetaMUI coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000937 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MetaMUI has traded up 0.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MetaMUI Coin Profile

MetaMUI’s launch date was March 11th, 2017. MetaMUI’s official website is sovereignwallet.network. The official message board for MetaMUI is sovereignwallet.medium.com. MetaMUI’s official Twitter account is @muicommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MetaMUI Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Identity-based meta blockchain for metamorphic digital currencies and tokenized securitiesThis report is closely related to the recent and growing literature on CBDCs. A strand of this literature focuses on the impossibility Trilemma in solving the CDBC design: identity, privacy, and programmability; as well as the current CBDC implementation-related issues, and how the identity-based blockchain of MetaMUI can solve these problems.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMUI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetaMUI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetaMUI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

