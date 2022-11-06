MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.62-4.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $765-780 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $760.75 million. MGP Ingredients also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.62-$4.80 EPS.

MGP Ingredients Stock Performance

NASDAQ MGPI traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,478. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 4.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 0.93. MGP Ingredients has a twelve month low of $63.67 and a twelve month high of $117.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.41.

Get MGP Ingredients alerts:

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $195.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.06 million. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 15.39%. MGP Ingredients’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that MGP Ingredients will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGP Ingredients Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.06%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MGPI shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of MGP Ingredients from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of MGP Ingredients from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $117.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Luxco 2017 Irrevocable Trust D acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $110.24 per share, with a total value of $551,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,788,771 shares in the company, valued at $197,194,115.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Luxco 2017 Irrevocable Trust D acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $110.24 per share, with a total value of $551,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,788,771 shares in the company, valued at $197,194,115.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 1,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.96, for a total transaction of $200,605.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,630,017.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,655 shares of company stock valued at $723,794. Corporate insiders own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MGP Ingredients

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 76.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 22.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients in the second quarter valued at about $228,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients in the first quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients in the first quarter valued at about $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients. It operates through three segments: Distillery Products; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MGP Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGP Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.