Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Acquired by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 243.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,264 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCHP. Veritable L.P. increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.3% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 12,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.7% in the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 9,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its position in Microchip Technology by 2.2% during the second quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Microchip Technology by 3.9% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Microchip Technology by 54.5% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Stock Up 7.4 %

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $63.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.92. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $54.33 and a twelve month high of $90.00. The stock has a market cap of $35.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.51.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.328 dividend. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.70%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $92.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $162,271.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,410,063.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $162,271.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,410,063.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $68,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570,289.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

