Mirror Protocol Tops One Day Trading Volume of $5.47 Million (MIR)

Mirror Protocol (MIR) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 6th. Mirror Protocol has a market cap of $14.63 million and approximately $5.47 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Mirror Protocol has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Mirror Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000893 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003315 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000285 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000353 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.59 or 0.00589605 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,489.44 or 0.30711577 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Mirror Protocol Token Profile

Mirror Protocol launched on December 3rd, 2020. Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 tokens. Mirror Protocol’s official website is mirror.finance. Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mirror Protocol’s official message board is mirror-protocol.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Mirror Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR is the governance token of Mirror Protocol, a synthetic assets protocol built by Terraform Labs (TFL) on the Terra blockchain.Mirror Protocol is decentralized from day 1, with the on-chain treasury and code changes governed by holders of the MIR token. TFL has no intention of keeping or selling MIR tokens, and there are no admin keys or special access privileges granted. The intent for this is to be a completely decentralized, community-driven project.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirror Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirror Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirror Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

