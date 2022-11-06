Navcoin Price Tops $0.0599 on Top Exchanges (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 6th. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0599 or 0.00000283 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Navcoin has a market cap of $4.48 million and $299.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Navcoin has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.72 or 0.00130823 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.40 or 0.00237833 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00070802 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004833 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00024443 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 74,791,476 coins. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

