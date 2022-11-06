NEAR Protocol 24 Hour Volume Reaches $169.26 Million (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 6th. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.11 or 0.00014903 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $2.55 billion and approximately $169.26 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00088276 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00070131 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001991 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00025278 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000286 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001341 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00006698 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000290 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 819,877,702 coins. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

