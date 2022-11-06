Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 528.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,726 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gould Capital LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Avondale Wealth Management grew its position in Netflix by 483.3% during the second quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in Netflix by 2,075.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NFLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen increased their price objective on Netflix from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. KGI Securities raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $243.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $306.55.

Netflix Stock Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $260.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $116.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.71 and a 52-week high of $700.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $244.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.14.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 16.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

About Netflix

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

