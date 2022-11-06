NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Bought by Stableford Capital II LLC

Stableford Capital II LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,412 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,561 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 201,242 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,079,000 after acquiring an additional 35,439 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth $2,839,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 199.8% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,523 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NKE. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of NIKE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $115.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.96.

Shares of NIKE stock traded up $5.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.79. The stock had a trading volume of 11,511,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,247,354. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.22 and a 1 year high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

