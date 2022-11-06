NuCypher Price Tops $0.15 (NU)

NuCypher (NU) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. NuCypher has a total market capitalization of $104.99 million and $4.29 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NuCypher token can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000708 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, NuCypher has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

NuCypher Token Profile

NuCypher’s genesis date was October 15th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,380,688,921 tokens and its circulating supply is 703,000,000 tokens. The official message board for NuCypher is blog.nucypher.com. The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NuCypher’s official website is nucypher.com. NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @nucypher and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NuCypher

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuCypher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuCypher should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NuCypher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

