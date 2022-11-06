ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.76-$3.76 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.80. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OKE. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.09.

NYSE:OKE traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,976,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,493,073. ONEOK has a 1 year low of $50.50 and a 1 year high of $75.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.71 and a 200-day moving average of $60.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 26.46%. The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that ONEOK will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 103.89%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 4.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 44,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 58.9% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the second quarter valued at about $671,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the second quarter valued at about $533,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 7.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

