Orbit Chain (ORC) One Day Volume Hits $854,985.00

Orbit Chain (ORC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. Orbit Chain has a total market cap of $69.91 million and $854,985.00 worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orbit Chain token can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000534 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Orbit Chain has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Orbit Chain alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003328 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000353 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $124.05 or 0.00588236 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,461.60 or 0.30640252 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Orbit Chain Token Profile

Orbit Chain’s launch date was June 3rd, 2019. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 957,500,228 tokens and its circulating supply is 623,015,234 tokens. Orbit Chain’s official message board is medium.com/orbit-chain. Orbit Chain’s official website is orbitchain.io. Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @orbit_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Orbit Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC).Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbit Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbit Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orbit Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orbit Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orbit Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.