Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $18.60-$19.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $335.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $352.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $319.18.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of PH stock traded up $12.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $298.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,580,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,342. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $265.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $268.40. Parker-Hannifin has a one year low of $230.44 and a one year high of $340.00. The firm has a market cap of $38.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin will post 19.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 55.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.30, for a total value of $955,271.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,915,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Parker-Hannifin

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 142.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 162.4% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 8.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 5.9% in the first quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter valued at $301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Stories

