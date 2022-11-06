Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $18.60-$19.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.67.

NYSE PH traded up $12.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $298.88. 1,580,055 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 988,342. Parker-Hannifin has a 52-week low of $230.44 and a 52-week high of $340.00. The company has a market capitalization of $38.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.10, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $265.89 and its 200-day moving average is $268.40.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.59. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.26 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin will post 19.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.36%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PH shares. Citigroup restated a neutral rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $352.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $319.18.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.30, for a total transaction of $955,271.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,915,592. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 142.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 162.4% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 8.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 5.9% in the first quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter valued at about $301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

