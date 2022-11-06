Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Bought by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,209 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,611 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PM. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth about $1,882,000. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 14.7% in the first quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.5% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 50,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,775,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 6,105.0% in the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 563,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,461,000 after buying an additional 554,520 shares during the period. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

NYSE:PM opened at $89.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $139.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.69. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.85 and a 1 year high of $112.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.60.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 118.75% and a net margin of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 28th were given a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 27th. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 90.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.22.

About Philip Morris International

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Featured Stories

