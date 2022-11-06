Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.20-$4.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.03.

Shares of NYSE PNW traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.52. 901,704 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 898,259. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.15. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.40. Pinnacle West Capital has a one year low of $59.03 and a one year high of $80.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.60 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.865 per share. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This is a boost from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is presently 73.31%.

PNW has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Friday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $62.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.50.

In other news, Director Kathryn L. Munro sold 2,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $190,011.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,245,698.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 104.9% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 9,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 4,744 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 55.9% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 7,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 70.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 6,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the first quarter worth about $527,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

