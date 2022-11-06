Pirate Chain (ARRR) Trading Down 3.9% Over Last 7 Days

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 6th. Over the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar. Pirate Chain has a market capitalization of $79.85 million and $119,716.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00001966 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.08 or 0.00244636 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00085203 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00066168 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001206 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002913 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 52.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

Pirate Chain (ARRR) is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 194,501,450 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

