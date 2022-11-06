Polygon (MATIC) One Day Volume Tops $772.12 Million

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 6th. One Polygon coin can now be bought for about $1.19 or 0.00005622 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Polygon has a total market cap of $10.41 billion and $772.12 million worth of Polygon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Polygon has traded 30.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003242 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000287 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000356 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.09 or 0.00594294 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000286 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,567.65 or 0.30955810 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000289 BTC.
Polygon Profile
Polygon’s launch date was March 26th, 2018. Polygon’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,734,317,475 coins. The official website for Polygon is polygon.technology. The Reddit community for Polygon is https://reddit.com/r/0xpolygon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Polygon is blog.polygon.technology. Polygon’s official Twitter account is @0xpolygon and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Polygon Coin Trading
