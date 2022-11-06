PotCoin Achieves Market Cap of $658,522.16 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 13% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 6th. Over the last seven days, PotCoin has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PotCoin has a market cap of $658,522.16 and $42.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00034633 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69.51 or 0.00328751 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00019619 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001290 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004682 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002606 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00018947 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin (POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,757,254 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin.

Buying and Selling PotCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.