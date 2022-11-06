Prometeus Trading Up 0% This Week (PROM)

Prometeus (PROM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 6th. In the last week, Prometeus has traded 0% higher against the dollar. Prometeus has a total market cap of $111.14 million and approximately $320,848.00 worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prometeus coin can now be bought for $5.77 or 0.00027212 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Prometeus alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003242 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000287 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000356 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $126.09 or 0.00594294 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,567.65 or 0.30955810 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000289 BTC.

About Prometeus

Prometeus launched on May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins. The official message board for Prometeus is medium.com/prometeus-network. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Prometeus is prometeus.io.

Buying and Selling Prometeus

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prometeus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prometeus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Prometeus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prometeus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.