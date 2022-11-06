Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $5.13 Million Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Prospera Financial Services Inc cut its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 44.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,943 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 9,542 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $5,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth $33,000. Schubert & Co increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 53.8% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth $36,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1,940.0% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 75.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In related news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $441.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,448.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.6 %

LMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $470.00 to $450.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $460.67.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded down $3.15 on Friday, hitting $481.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,447,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,627,651. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $426.28 and a 200 day moving average of $427.21. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $328.20 and a twelve month high of $491.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.76.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $16.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.42%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

