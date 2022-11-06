Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases 365 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Strategies LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 6.8% during the first quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 79 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Excalibur Management Corp increased its stake in Alphabet by 6.8% during the first quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 79 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 4.2% during the first quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.9% during the first quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 175 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,543,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $3.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.70. 40,173,284 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,846,858. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.32. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $152.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,171,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 303,221 shares of company stock valued at $20,099,793. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.88.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

