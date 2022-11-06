Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.31, Briefing.com reports. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $492.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Quaker Chemical Stock Up 6.3 %

Shares of Quaker Chemical stock traded up $9.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $164.53. 61,312 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,250. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $156.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.53. Quaker Chemical has a 12-month low of $129.06 and a 12-month high of $276.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Quaker Chemical by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Quaker Chemical by 10.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,213 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Quaker Chemical by 30.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 754 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Quaker Chemical by 4.2% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,732 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Quaker Chemical by 13.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,018 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. 79.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on KWR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Quaker Chemical from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $196.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.00.

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. The company operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses.

