QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $13.20-$13.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $12.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.88 billion-$3.96 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.33 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on QDEL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on QuidelOrtho in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded QuidelOrtho from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on QuidelOrtho from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on QuidelOrtho in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QuidelOrtho has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $99.75.

Get QuidelOrtho alerts:

QuidelOrtho Stock Up 3.8 %

NASDAQ:QDEL traded up $3.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.81. 704,476 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 614,135. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.28. QuidelOrtho has a 1 year low of $66.88 and a 1 year high of $180.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

QuidelOrtho ( NASDAQ:QDEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by ($1.45). QuidelOrtho had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The company had revenue of $613.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.53 million. Analysts predict that QuidelOrtho will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QDEL. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 174.2% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 104.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 60.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 113.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 77.8% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

About QuidelOrtho

(Get Rating)

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies across the continuum of healthcare testing needs. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for QuidelOrtho Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuidelOrtho and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.