Radio Caca Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $13.04 Million (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 6th. One Radio Caca token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded up 2.8% against the dollar. Radio Caca has a total market capitalization of $93.57 million and $13.04 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Radio Caca Profile

Radio Caca (RACA) is a token. It was first traded on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 329,573,771,074 tokens. Radio Caca’s official website is www.radiocaca.com. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @radiocacanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

