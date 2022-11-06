Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.16-$0.19 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $73.00 million-$75.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $73.98 million.

Radware Stock Performance

Shares of RDWR stock traded up $1.29 on Friday, hitting $19.42. 521,002 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,489. Radware has a twelve month low of $17.42 and a twelve month high of $42.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $878.76 million, a PE ratio of -485.50, a PEG ratio of 63.61 and a beta of 0.99.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $75.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.68 million. Radware had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a positive return on equity of 2.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Radware will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Radware

Several research firms recently weighed in on RDWR. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Radware in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Radware from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Radware in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Radware presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Radware by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Radware by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,237,967 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,580,000 after buying an additional 30,707 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Radware by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,746 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 4,591 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Radware by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,245,971 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,834,000 after acquiring an additional 519,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Radware by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,068,839 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $66,141,000 after acquiring an additional 74,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

About Radware

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in cloud, physical, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; Radware Kubernetes WAF, a Web application firewall solution for CI/CD environments orchestrated by Kubernetes; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

