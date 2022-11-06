Rakon Price Down 0.5% Over Last Week (RKN)

Rakon (RKN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. Rakon has a total market capitalization of $98.13 million and $3,271.00 worth of Rakon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Rakon has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. One Rakon token can now be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00001907 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Rakon alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003242 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000288 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000357 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $126.25 or 0.00595773 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,576.07 or 0.31032832 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000289 BTC.

About Rakon

Rakon was first traded on April 15th, 2019. Rakon’s total supply is 285,714,286 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,857,143 tokens. Rakon’s official Twitter account is @rakonrkn and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rakon’s official website is rkntoken.io. The official message board for Rakon is medium.com/@rakontoken.

Rakon Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of RKN is to build a trust-free and the preferred supplier to the Communications Infrastructure, Positioning, Aerospace and Defense markets with comprehensive application knowledge to enable transparent information flow and efficient collaboration.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rakon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rakon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rakon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rakon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rakon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.