Raymond James Cuts nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) Price Target to $30.00

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Sunday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 218.47% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also commented on LASR. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of nLIGHT in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of nLIGHT to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on nLIGHT from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.75.
nLIGHT Stock Performance
LASR traded down $1.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,278,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,986. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.60 and a 200-day moving average of $11.50. nLIGHT has a one year low of $8.22 and a one year high of $31.84. The stock has a market cap of $424.84 million, a PE ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 2.29.
Institutional Trading of nLIGHT
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in nLIGHT by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,069,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,563,000 after acquiring an additional 56,823 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in nLIGHT by 23.4% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,983,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,387,000 after acquiring an additional 375,800 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in nLIGHT by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,827,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,685,000 after purchasing an additional 14,768 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,788,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,276,000 after purchasing an additional 132,757 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of nLIGHT by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,727,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,329,000 after purchasing an additional 120,300 shares during the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About nLIGHT
nLIGHT, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. It operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. The company also provides fiber amplifiers, and beam combination and control systems for use in high-energy laser systems in directed energy applications.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on nLIGHT (LASR)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/31-11/4
- Is Hershey’s a Sweet Stock to Buy After a Post-Earnings Dip?
- Datadog Doesn’t Belong In The Doghouse
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
Receive News & Ratings for nLIGHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nLIGHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.