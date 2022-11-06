Raymond James Cuts nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) Price Target to $30.00

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Sunday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 218.47% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on LASR. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of nLIGHT in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of nLIGHT to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on nLIGHT from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.75.

LASR traded down $1.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,278,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,986. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.60 and a 200-day moving average of $11.50. nLIGHT has a one year low of $8.22 and a one year high of $31.84. The stock has a market cap of $424.84 million, a PE ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 2.29.

nLIGHT ( NASDAQ:LASR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $60.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.31 million. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 13.02% and a negative net margin of 16.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that nLIGHT will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in nLIGHT by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,069,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,563,000 after acquiring an additional 56,823 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in nLIGHT by 23.4% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,983,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,387,000 after acquiring an additional 375,800 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in nLIGHT by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,827,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,685,000 after purchasing an additional 14,768 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,788,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,276,000 after purchasing an additional 132,757 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of nLIGHT by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,727,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,329,000 after purchasing an additional 120,300 shares during the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

nLIGHT, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. It operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. The company also provides fiber amplifiers, and beam combination and control systems for use in high-energy laser systems in directed energy applications.

