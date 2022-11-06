Request Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.98 Million (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. Over the last seven days, Request has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. Request has a market capitalization of $112.12 million and approximately $2.98 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Request token can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000534 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,004.36 or 1.00013961 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00007910 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00006715 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00019600 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00038597 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00047217 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000409 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00022846 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004732 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.05 or 0.00247843 BTC.

About Request

Request (REQ) is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. Request’s official website is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.11445415 USD and is down -0.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 85 active market(s) with $9,669,388.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

