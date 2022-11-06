Reserve Rights Price Up 11.6% Over Last 7 Days (RSR)

Reserve Rights (RSR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 6th. In the last week, Reserve Rights has traded 11.6% higher against the dollar. Reserve Rights has a market capitalization of $309.22 million and $42.47 million worth of Reserve Rights was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Reserve Rights token can currently be bought for about $0.0073 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003242 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000287 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000356 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.09 or 0.00594294 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,567.65 or 0.30955810 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Reserve Rights Profile

Reserve Rights’ genesis date was May 17th, 2019. Reserve Rights’ total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,302,323,974 tokens. Reserve Rights’ official Twitter account is @reserveprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Reserve Rights is https://reddit.com/r/reserveprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Reserve Rights’ official website is reserve.org.

Buying and Selling Reserve Rights

According to CryptoCompare, “The Reserve Protocol holds the collateral tokens that back the Reserve token. When new Reserves are sold on the market, the assets used by market participants to purchase the new Reserves are held as collateral. This process keeps the Reserve collateralized at a 1:1 ratio even as supply increases.At times, the Reserve Protocol may target a collateralization ratio greater than 1:1. When this is the case, scaling the supply of Reserve tokens requires additional capital in order to maintain the target collateralization ratio. To accomplish this the Reserve Protocol mints and sells Reserve Rights tokens in exchange for additional collateral tokens.Collateral tokens are somewhat volatile. While we may be able to select a portfolio with minimal downside risk, the reality is that drops in the collateral tokens' value will happen. When this happens, the Reserve Protocol will sell newly minted Reserve Rights tokens for additional collateral tokens and add them to the backing.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reserve Rights directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Reserve Rights should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Reserve Rights using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

