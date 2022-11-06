Rezny Wealth Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Rezny Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,216 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $785,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 106,624 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $21,558,000 after purchasing an additional 14,118 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,078 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,657 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,806,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Mill Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $2.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $182.15. 4,623,564 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,559,366. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.42. The company has a market cap of $113.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.15. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.12 and a twelve month high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 33.10%.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total transaction of $2,521,205.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,696,882.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $224.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.78.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Featured Articles

