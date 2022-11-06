Saitama Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.76 Million (SAITAMA)

Saitama (SAITAMA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 6th. Saitama has a total market cap of $53.51 million and approximately $1.76 million worth of Saitama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Saitama token can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Saitama has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21,190.11 or 0.99990615 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00008018 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00006654 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00019423 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00038509 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00048240 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000406 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00022883 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004714 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SAITAMA is a token. Its launch date was May 31st, 2021. Saitama’s total supply is 44,812,964,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,741,892,503 tokens. The Reddit community for Saitama is https://reddit.com/r/wearesaitama. Saitama’s official website is www.saitamatoken.com. Saitama’s official Twitter account is @wearesaitama and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Saitama (SAITAMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Saitama has a current supply of 44,812,964,363 with 38,605,752,722 in circulation. The last known price of Saitama is 0.00118901 USD and is down -0.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $1,651,979.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saitamatoken.com/.”

