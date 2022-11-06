Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.70 to $9.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66. Sempra also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.70-$9.00 EPS.

Sempra Stock Performance

SRE traded up $2.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $154.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,915,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,450,877. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Sempra has a one year low of $119.56 and a one year high of $176.47. The firm has a market cap of $48.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.11.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.16. Sempra had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sempra will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $1.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Sempra’s payout ratio is 64.24%.

SRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sempra from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sempra from $165.00 to $144.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sempra from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sempra in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Sempra from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $165.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sempra

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Sempra by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,795,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $638,074,000 after buying an additional 24,679 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sempra by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,287,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $384,577,000 after buying an additional 416,022 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,756,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $295,246,000 after acquiring an additional 201,853 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,578,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $265,381,000 after acquiring an additional 50,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,436,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $159,844,000 after acquiring an additional 16,434 shares during the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sempra Company Profile

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

See Also

