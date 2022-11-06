Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.60 to $9.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02. Sempra also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.70-$9.00 EPS.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Sempra from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Sempra from $189.00 to $168.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Sempra from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Sempra from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Sempra from $174.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $165.50.
Sempra Stock Up 1.5 %
SRE traded up $2.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $154.83. 1,915,997 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,450,877. The business’s 50 day moving average is $157.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.11. The stock has a market cap of $48.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Sempra has a fifty-two week low of $119.56 and a fifty-two week high of $176.47.
Sempra Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were given a $1.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.24%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sempra
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra in the second quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Plancorp LLC lifted its position in Sempra by 4.7% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in Sempra by 16.6% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Sempra by 19.1% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sempra by 780.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Sempra Company Profile
Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sempra (SRE)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/31-11/4
- Is Hershey’s a Sweet Stock to Buy After a Post-Earnings Dip?
- Datadog Doesn’t Belong In The Doghouse
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.