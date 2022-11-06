Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.60 to $9.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02. Sempra also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.70-$9.00 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Sempra from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Sempra from $189.00 to $168.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Sempra from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Sempra from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Sempra from $174.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $165.50.

Get Sempra alerts:

Sempra Stock Up 1.5 %

SRE traded up $2.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $154.83. 1,915,997 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,450,877. The business’s 50 day moving average is $157.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.11. The stock has a market cap of $48.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Sempra has a fifty-two week low of $119.56 and a fifty-two week high of $176.47.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sempra will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were given a $1.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.24%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sempra

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra in the second quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Plancorp LLC lifted its position in Sempra by 4.7% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in Sempra by 16.6% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Sempra by 19.1% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sempra by 780.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sempra Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.