Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.60 to $9.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02. Sempra also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.70-$9.00 EPS.

Shares of SRE stock traded up $2.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $154.83. 1,915,997 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,450,877. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $157.02 and its 200-day moving average is $158.00. The stock has a market cap of $48.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.66. Sempra has a 52 week low of $119.56 and a 52 week high of $176.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 16.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sempra will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd were issued a $1.145 dividend. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is 64.24%.

SRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded Sempra from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Mizuho cut their target price on Sempra from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sempra in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Sempra from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Sempra from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $165.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Sempra by 0.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,795,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $638,074,000 after purchasing an additional 24,679 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 22.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,287,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $384,577,000 after buying an additional 416,022 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 13.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,756,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $295,246,000 after buying an additional 201,853 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 3.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,578,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $265,381,000 after buying an additional 50,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 1.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,436,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $159,844,000 after buying an additional 16,434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

