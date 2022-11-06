Sfmg LLC Buys 150 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Sfmg LLC grew its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 583 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Schubert & Co grew its stake in Broadcom by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 125.0% during the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 920.0% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 70.0% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $672.83.

AVGO stock opened at $465.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $188.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $472.54 and its 200 day moving average is $515.32. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $415.07 and a one year high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 63.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.93%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

