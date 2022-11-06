Sfmg LLC Cuts Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Sfmg LLC lowered its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $89.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $139.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.60. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.85 and a fifty-two week high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.13. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 118.75% and a net margin of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 90.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PM shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.22.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

