Sfmg LLC Raises Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Sfmg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,448 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,360,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at about $265,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 246 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solidarilty Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at about $426,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Performance

ACN stock opened at $261.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $164.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $272.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $286.82. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.95 and a one year high of $417.37.

Accenture Increases Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 41.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.61, for a total value of $2,447,646.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,159 shares in the company, valued at $10,291,212.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.61, for a total value of $2,447,646.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,159 shares in the company, valued at $10,291,212.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total transaction of $1,593,687.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 153,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,113,681.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,430 shares of company stock worth $8,693,394 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ACN shares. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Accenture from $315.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Accenture from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Accenture in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Accenture from $281.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $337.60.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Featured Stories

