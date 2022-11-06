SKALE Network Price Tops $0.0401 (SKL)

SKALE Network (SKL) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 6th. In the last week, SKALE Network has traded up 6.2% against the dollar. One SKALE Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0401 or 0.00000192 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SKALE Network has a market cap of $160.90 million and $10.30 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003339 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000352 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $123.47 or 0.00587901 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,431.22 or 0.30622794 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000290 BTC.

SKALE Network Token Profile

SKALE Network’s launch date was August 17th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 5,447,166,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,013,686,004 tokens. The official message board for SKALE Network is skale.space/blog/?utm_medium=website&utm_source=coinmarketcap&utm_campaign=skalepage. SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @skalenetwork. SKALE Network’s official website is skale.space/?utm_medium=website&utm_source=coinmarketcap&utm_campaign=skalepage. The Reddit community for SKALE Network is https://reddit.com/r/skalenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SKALE Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network is an open source Web3 platform intended to bring speed and configurability to blockchain. SKALE Network is the project by N.O.D.E. Foundation – the Lichtenstein Foundation that aims to advance development of Web3 technologies and make decentralized web more user friendly and accessible for developers, validators, and end users.N.O.D.E. Foundation partners with SKALE Labs, and other top entities and investors around the world to facilitate development of SKALE Network.SKALE Labs is the core team involved in creating the technology specs, creating the code, and growing use and awareness of the network. SKALE Labs is headquartered in San Francisco, California.”

