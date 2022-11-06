Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 0.8% of Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 100.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. 71.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.07.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of PEP stock traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $178.78. 3,922,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,501,241. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.37 and a 12-month high of $183.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $172.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.58.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total value of $4,111,261.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,553,065.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total transaction of $500,628.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,777,261.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total transaction of $4,111,261.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,553,065.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,633,617. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.