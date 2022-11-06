Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC Has $280,000 Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 28.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 180.0% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.68.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of BAC traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.79. The company had a trading volume of 39,369,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,365,576. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.08. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $29.31 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $295.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Bank of America had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.