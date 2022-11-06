Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC Purchases 60 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,470 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 66,478 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $19,898,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 62,508 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $17,144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,419 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its position in Home Depot by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 1,572 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,784 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp grew its position in Home Depot by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 55,987 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $16,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE:HD traded up $2.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $284.03. 4,399,410 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,296,098. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $284.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $292.57. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $420.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70. The firm has a market cap of $290.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.95.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.71%.

Home Depot announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $399.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Home Depot from $392.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

